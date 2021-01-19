Light snow today; more snow possible by the weekend

Snow showers today

A weak clipper-type storm system is moving through the region today, bringing light snow showers to the area for our Tuesday. Expect a few flurries early in the day with a period or two of snow in the late morning and afternoon hours that will produce a little less than an inch of snowfall. High temperatures will be in the lower 20 with a slight northwest breeze.

A midweek warm up

We'll enjoy abundant sunshine for Wednesday and that brighter element coupled with a gusty southwest winds will help temperatures warm quickly from the single digits in the morning to the mid-30s for the afternoon hours. Unfortunately, it won't feel as warm as the 30s because those winds reaching 30 miles per hour at times will make it feel like the teens and 20s during the day.

Thursday looks breezy and mild as well. The warmer air will be pulled into the region ahead of a weak storm system to our north. A few flurries will be possible in the afternoon hours with high temperatures in the lower 30s with wind chill values in the 20s as southwest winds will gust to 25 miles per hour.

A cold and snowy weekend

High pressure will glide through the Upper Mississippi Valley on Friday, bringing a glancing blow of Arctic air to the area. We'll have sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures only in the lower teens. Overnight temperatures Friday night will slip a little below zero behind the high pressure.

Clouds will thicken later Saturday morning with snow developing during the afternoon. As it stands right now, light to moderate snowfall accumulation will continue through the late afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the teens. Additional snowfall is expected through the night and into Sunday. High temperatures Suday will be in the lower 20s which is typical for this time of the year.