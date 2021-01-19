MDH explains statewide COVID-19 vaccination pilot program

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Tuesday was the first day that people over the age of 65, Pre-K through 12 educators, and childcare workers could sign up for appointments to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This would happen at one of nine vaccination clinic locations across Minnesota, including Rochester, later this week.

Because this is a limited program, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) stressed there will not be enough vaccine for everyone right away.

Residents will need to remain patient as the state waits for more vaccine doses to become available from the federal government.

MDH says these nine vaccination clinics are only the beginning. More sites will open in the coming weeks as the federal government increases the vaccine supply.

Most educators and childcare workers will need to work directly with their employers to get instructions on how to secure an appointment.

"I want to emphasize that Minnesotans without an appointment should not visit a community vaccination pilot site," said MN Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann. "No walk-ins will be accepted and anyone with the intention of walking in for an appointment will be asked to leave and given information on how to sign up for an appointment. Those on the wait list will be notified if they should visit a vaccination pilot site for their shot. Minnesotans who are waitlisted but do not receive the vaccine one week, will need to sign up again the following week."

All appointments for this week are full. Ehresmann said another round of appointments will be available for people to sign up for next Tuesday at noon.

MDH recommends eligible Minnesotans go online to sign up for an appointment first before trying to call.

"The pilot program is designed to help us learn how to best serve Minnesotans through our community vaccination strategy," said Ehresmann. "What we learn now will help us ensure a smooth process when more doses arrive from the federal government. If you can't make an appointment now, you will be able to make one soon."

You will be able to schedule for your first and second dose when you make your appointment.

In order to receive a vaccine through the the pilot program, you must provide a Minnesota address.