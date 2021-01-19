Minnesota reports 922 more COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Tuesday that another 922 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Thirty-six of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 448,268 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 34,986 health care workers, the Department said. MDH said 18,034 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials also reported another 14,467 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 6,188,091. The Department said about 3,156,853 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said 431,096 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported in Tuesday's update that six more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, including four residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 5,945 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. Health officials said 3,790 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 200,130 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 38,258 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

MDH also said a total of 23,517 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,895 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

