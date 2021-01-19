NASCAR to hold pre-race Daytona 500 concert with Luke Combs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR will attempt some normalcy at the season-opening Daytona 500 with a live pre-race concert featuring country music star Luke Combs. It will be the largest live concert at a NASCAR event during the coronavirus pandemic. Combs performed virtually for NASCAR’s season finale in November but has not done a live show since March. NASCAR prides itself on its elaborate pre-race pomp and entertainment. The NASCAR season opens Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway, where the Daytona 500 will conclude a week of racing. The Daytona 500 will be held in front of limited spectators.