Polish clinic wants to care for man in life-support dispute

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A specialist clinic in Poland says it is ready to admit and treat a Pole who is at the center of a life-support dispute in Britain. The middle-aged man, identified only as R.S., was removed from life support after a British court agreed Monday with an earlier ruling that ending such treatment was in the best interests of the man. The man’s wife and children said he should be allowed to die, but his mother, sisters and niece argued that the man’s Catholic faith meant he wouldn’t have wanted his life terminated. They have appealed previous similar decisions to British courts and to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, but the pleas have been rejected.