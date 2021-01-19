RFD crews rescue construction worker from trench

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Fire Department crews rescued a construction worker who fell into a trench just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to a news release from RFD, the victim fell 15 to 20 feet into a sloped trench along the 5500 block of 65th Street NW in Rochester.

RFD said arriving crews were able to rescue the worker within 10 minutes of getting to the scene.

The worker was taken to a hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service. The extent of the victim's injuries was not listed.