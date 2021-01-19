Screen Actors Guild may discipline, expel Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — After leaving the White House, President Donald Trump may lose his SAG card, too. The Screen Actors Guild said Tuesday that the SAG-AFTRA board voted overwhelmingly that there is probable cause that Trump violated its guidelines for membership. The guild says the charges are for Trump’s role in the Capitol riot on January 6 and what it calls “sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members.” If found guilty by a disciplinary committee, Trump faces expulsion. A White House spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday