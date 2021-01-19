Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 56, Park Christian 53
Alexandria 98, Fergus Falls 61
Blake 69, Breck 50
Buffalo 66, Eden Prairie 65
Carlton 52, Silver Bay 33
Central Minnesota Christian 86, Canby 45
Cromwell 56, Wrenshall 48
Delano 89, Princeton 82
Eden Valley-Watkins 60, New London-Spicer 37
Fertile-Beltrami 63, Win-E-Mac 61
Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, Norwood-Young America 40
Grand Rapids 47, Hermantown 44
Hastings 72, Hill-Murray 70
Holy Angels 76, Brooklyn Center 46
Hopkins 87, Wayzata 80
Lac qui Parle Valley 88, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 61
Lakeville North 70, Rosemount 43
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 79, Spectrum 67
Minnetonka 77, Moorhead 47
Mora 75, Milaca 53
Nashwauk-Keewatin 72, Hill City 31
New Life Academy 59, Mounds Park Academy 39
Northland 78, Sebeka 60
Park (Cottage Grove) 68, Woodbury 55
Pequot Lakes 74, Park Rapids 29
Perham 74, Hawley 46
Red Lake County 76, Kittson County Central 34
Renville County West 63, Lakeview 38
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 80, Springfield 60
Upsala 59, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Becker 94, Monticello 26
Browerville/Eagle Valley 60, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 32
Detroit Lakes 52, Thief River Falls 24
Duluth Denfeld 43, Two Harbors 38
Henning 76, Verndale 16
Hinckley-Finlayson 49, East Central 30
Lanesboro 58, Schaeffer Academy 29
Mahnomen/Waubun 66, Win-E-Mac 22
New London-Spicer 72, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 31
Parkers Prairie 68, Battle Lake 47
___
