Tuesday’s Scores

New
9:10 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 56, Park Christian 53

Alexandria 98, Fergus Falls 61

Blake 69, Breck 50

Buffalo 66, Eden Prairie 65

Carlton 52, Silver Bay 33

Central Minnesota Christian 86, Canby 45

Cromwell 56, Wrenshall 48

Delano 89, Princeton 82

Eden Valley-Watkins 60, New London-Spicer 37

Fertile-Beltrami 63, Win-E-Mac 61

Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, Norwood-Young America 40

Grand Rapids 47, Hermantown 44

Hastings 72, Hill-Murray 70

Holy Angels 76, Brooklyn Center 46

Hopkins 87, Wayzata 80

Lac qui Parle Valley 88, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 61

Lakeville North 70, Rosemount 43

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 79, Spectrum 67

Minnetonka 77, Moorhead 47

Mora 75, Milaca 53

Nashwauk-Keewatin 72, Hill City 31

New Life Academy 59, Mounds Park Academy 39

Northland 78, Sebeka 60

Park (Cottage Grove) 68, Woodbury 55

Pequot Lakes 74, Park Rapids 29

Perham 74, Hawley 46

Red Lake County 76, Kittson County Central 34

Renville County West 63, Lakeview 38

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 80, Springfield 60

Upsala 59, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Becker 94, Monticello 26

Browerville/Eagle Valley 60, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 32

Detroit Lakes 52, Thief River Falls 24

Duluth Denfeld 43, Two Harbors 38

Henning 76, Verndale 16

Hinckley-Finlayson 49, East Central 30

Lanesboro 58, Schaeffer Academy 29

Mahnomen/Waubun 66, Win-E-Mac 22

New London-Spicer 72, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 31

Parkers Prairie 68, Battle Lake 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

