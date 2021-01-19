Yellen pushes GOP senators on $1.9 trillion relief package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice as Treasury secretary, said Tuesday the incoming administration would focus on winning quick passage of its $1.9 trillion relief plan, rejecting Republican arguments that the measure is too big given the size of U.S. budget deficits. “More must be done,” Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee during her confirmation hearing. “Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now _ and long-term scarring of the economy later.” Democrats voiced support for the Biden proposal while Republicans questioned spending nearly $2 trillion more on top of nearly $3 trillion that Congress passed in various packages last year.