Australian PM rebuffs Cricket Australia over Jan 26 plans

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Cricket Australia has run afoul of the country’s prime minister for refusing to refer to the national holiday in it marketing of three matches on January 26. Australia Day is held annually on that date, the anniversary of the day in 1788 when a fleet of 11 British ships carrying convicts arrived into Botany Bay in what is now Sydney. Some in Australia’s Indigenous community have dubbed it “Invasion Day.” Cricket Australia says it made the decision following a recommendation from its indigenous advisory committee. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says, “A bit more focus on cricket and a little less focus on politics would be my message to Cricket Australia.”