California winds bring wildfires, power outages to thousands

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A windstorm that fanned brushfires, toppled trees and left thousands of Californians without power is focusing its remaining energy on the southern end of the state. Strong winds blowing early Wednesday were expected to taper off through the day. Utilities are restoring power in some areas but other customers were without electricity as utilities try to prevent their equipment from sparking wildfires. Forecaster say a low-pressure system moving across northern Baja California will draw subtropical moisture into Southern California during the night. Flash flood watches are posted for the eastern mountains and deserts. Snow is expected at elevations down to 5,500 feet.