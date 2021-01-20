DEFENDING THE CAPITOL: Minnesota law enforcement responds to Inauguration Day threats

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- State capitols across the country prepared for the worst Wednesday.

"We need to figure out how to get through this. We take these threats seriously because they've manifested themselves," said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz last week.

A threat to the state capitols of Minnesota and Michigan prompted extra law enforcement presence, from the Minnesota State Patrol to the Minnesota National Guard.

"We stand ready to protect our community. That word community is writ large," said John Harrington, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner.

Luckily the extra security was not needed. As all eyes were on President Joe Biden being sworn in, the Minnesota State Capitol was peaceful.

"I'm comfortable with the plan we have to keep the state capitol, complex and surrounding area in Saint Paul safe," said Col. Matt Langer, Minnesota State Patrol Chief.

After a few small peaceful protests over the weekend, Wednesday saw virtually no one in St. Paul near the Capitol.

"Today I thought there'd be a lot going on here. I thought the place would be packed with people and guards," said Dave Uherka, Minnesota resident and street preacher. "I prayed for the previous administration and I'll be praying for this administration and each and every person. The country is definitely divided down the middle. It's very concerning."

Even with a peaceful transition of power, there are still deep divisions in the country. Some are looking to their faith for answers.

"We don't want to focus on man. We want to focus on what Jesus wants for us," Uherka said.

Uherka hopes people can disagree peacefully, like he does with his fellow preachers who have different ideas.

"Life is short. Life is a vapor. Like he said even, 'No one's guaranteed another day,'" Uherka said, quoting his fellow street preacher at the Capitol on Wednesday.

After spending the entire morning and early afternoon in St. Paul, KTTC crew members only saw one truck with a Trump flag driving by.

Last week, Harrington said law enforcement would be prepared to keep the peace after the inauguration if need be.