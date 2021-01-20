Skip to Content

Eriksson Ek helps Wild cap road trip with 3-2 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, including the game-winning score early in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild capped a successful season-opening road trip with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Ryan Hartman and Nick Bonino also scored for Minnesota, a winner of three of its first four games. Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves. Nicolas Deslauriers and Cam Fowler scored for Anaheim, and Ryan Miller stopped 29 shots.

Associated Press

