EXPLAINER: Election claims, and why it’s clear Biden won

ATLANTA (AP) — As Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in Wednesday as the nation’s 46th president, Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters still believe Biden was not legitimately elected after Trump continues to argue the election was stolen. There is no evidence of the widespread fraud that Trump and his allies have claimed. Republican and Democratic election officials have certified the election as valid, courts have rejected lawsuit after lawsuit claiming otherwise, and a clear majority of Congress has confirmed the final result — despite a riotous mob earlier this month that sought to disrupt the process.