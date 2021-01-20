For a splintered nation, a delicate moment of continuity

The inauguration of Joe Biden in the United States showed how important continuity can be in American life, even these days. The world was focusing on the bigger story — Biden becoming president of the United States, Donald Trump leaving and a swath of the American capital locked down and under guard. But underneath it all, the process of an inauguration unfolded piece by piece. At no juncture in the past 150 years has such an expected process felt more necessary — and more tenuous. As one historian puts it, “America is a process. It’s not an end product.”