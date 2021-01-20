How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money

As the balance of Congress has shifted, and with the beginning of a Joe Biden presidency, it’s an opportune time to examine how the new administration may impact your money. There’s a 50-50 split in the Senate now, and that might be enough to provide momentum to President Biden’s agenda, including additional coronavirus relief checks, an increase in taxes for high-income taxpayers and help for small businesses affected by the pandemic. The Biden administration is also aiming to expand eligibility for Medicare, retool Obamacare into Bidencare, roll out paid sick leave, offer universal pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds and provide some kind of student debt forgiveness.