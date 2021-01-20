India starts supplying COVID-19 shots to neighboring nations

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has begun supplying coronavirus vaccines to its neighboring countries, as the world’s largest vaccine making nation strikes a balance between maintaining enough doses to inoculate its own people and helping developing countries without the capacity to produce their own shots. India’s Foreign Ministry said the country would send 150,000 shots of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, manufactured locally by Serum Institute of India, to Bhutan and 100,000 shots to the Maldives on Wednesday. It said after that vaccines will be sent to Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and the Seychelles. The ministry in a statement late Tuesday said regulatory clearances were still awaited from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.