Indonesian leader promises compensation for plane crash

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s leader has assured relatives of 62 people killed in a Sriwijaya Air plane crash that they will be compensated. President Joko Widodo visited the command center at Jakarta’s international container terminal where tons of plane debris hauled by divers from seafloor were collected for an investigation into what caused the Boeing 737-500 to nosedive into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Jan. 9. He also witnessed the first three relatives of the victims receiving money from the compensation fund. A search is still ongoing for the crucial memory unit of the cockpit voice recorder.