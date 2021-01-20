Iowa posts 62 virus deaths, total reaches nearly 4,400

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public health officials posted an additional 62 deaths Wednesday as the state death total reached 4,394.

Iowa had the 17th highest per capita death count in the nation and the second highest 7-day average positivity at 33% behind Idaho, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

The positivity rate has dropped over the past two weeks.

The state posted 1,335 new confirmed cases on Wednesday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports that Iowa has administered nearly 145,000 coronavirus vaccine doses, and 12,629 have received both doses for full immunization,