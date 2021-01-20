‘Just move on’: Republicans grapple with post-Trump future

President Joe Biden’s inauguration represents a new high point for Democrats, who have assumed control of Congress and expelled Donald Trump from the White House. But for Republicans, this moment marks a painful shift to a new era of diminished power, deep uncertainty and dangerous intraparty divisions that some believe threaten the very survival of the Grand Old Party. At the heart of the Republican reckoning lies a fundamental question with no clear answer: Without Trump, what does the modern-day Republican Party stand for? Republicans have just begun to decide whether to continue down the road of Trump’s norm-shattering populism or return to the party’s conservative roots.