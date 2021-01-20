Klobuchar has speaking role at presidential inauguration

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will have a turn at the podium during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Klobuchar says she will use her address to remind Americans that democracy cannot be taken for granted. Klobuchar is the ranking Democrat and incoming chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee. She was the lead Senate Democrat on the congressional planning committee for the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. She’ll introduce the Supreme Court justices who will deliver the oaths of office and introduce the new president as he delivers his own speech.