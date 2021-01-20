Mayor: Madrid blast kills 2; apparently linked to gas leak

MADRID (AP) — A powerful explosion apparently caused by a gas leak has ripped the facade off a residential building in central Madrid. The mayor says two people have died and at least two have been injured. The first images and footage shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from the six-story building and rubble scattered in Toledo Street, near the city center. Emergency crews could be seen aiding several people on the ground. Mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida confirmed the two deaths and two injuries to reporters as he visited the site and said that the initial assessment was that the blast was caused by a gas leak. The Madrid general vicar Revilla says one person is missing.