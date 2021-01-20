Minnesota vaccine pilot program spots for first week filled

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota health officials on Wednesday announced that all 6,000 spots in a coronavirus vaccine pilot program reserved for Minnesotans over 65 have been filled after the registration website crashed on Tuesday.

The 12,000 doses for the program were diverted to the program from the state's weekly allocation of 60,000 doses from the federal government. Nine sites will begin administering the doses on Thursday.

Health officials on Wednesday reported 34 more Minnesotans have died due to COVID-19 and more than 1,200 new infections, bringing the state to nearly 6,000 deaths and almost 450,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.