Outreach by Tunisian leaders fails to quell youth unrest

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian youth clashed with police overnight, maintaining their protests and riots over economic difficulties despite efforts by the president and prime minister to calm tensions. The prime minister said “Your voice is heard, and your anger is legitimate.” Hours later, dozens of people throwing projectiles and setting barricades on fire faced off with police firing tear gas. It’s the fifth straight night of protests that prompted Tunisia to deploy the army to try to keep order. The unrest has shaken the North African country just as it marks 10 years since an uprising over similar frustrations that ushered in a new democracy and unleashed the Arab Spring up risings.