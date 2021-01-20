Owatonna man facing federal charge for unregistered firearm

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) -- An Owatonna man was arrested and is facing a federal charge for possession of an unregistered firearm.

Dayton Charles Sauke, 22, was taken into custody on Friday after an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was able to purchase a sawed-off shotgun from him, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald.

According to the criminal complaint, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received information that Sauke was selling narcotics and manufacturing and dealing firearms without a license. He also made threats to kill law enforcement officers and politicians, the complaint said.

Federal law requires that shotguns with reduced barrels be registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Sauke is charged with one county of possession of an unregistered firearm.