Skip to Content

Police: Alabama officers killed man who fired at them

New
6:51 pm National news from the Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police fatally shot a suspect who authorities said fired at officers multiple times. Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin told AL.com that authorities were called to a neighborhood Wednesday afternoon due to reports of shots fired. Mauldin said that when officers arrived they encountered a suspect who ran away and fired several shots. The sergeant said the suspect later climbed onto a porch and fired again at officers. Officers then returned fire, striking the suspect. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. The suspect and officers involved weren’t identified. The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content