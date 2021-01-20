Popular Thai politician charged with defaming monarchy

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai officials have filed criminal charges against a popular former politician, accusing him of defaming the monarchy by broadcasting criticism of government efforts to secure supplies of coronavirus vaccines. The case comes just a day after the prime minister told reporters that that his government will prosecute anyone who shares false information about coronavirus vaccines. The former leader of the dissolved Future Forward Party accused the government of acting too slowly in procuring the vaccines. He also pointed out that the government’s main contract for vaccine supply was made with a Thai company owned by the royal palace. The government and the company deny any wrongdoing. The government has increasingly used the law against defaming the monarchy to crack down on critics.