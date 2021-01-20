Portugal sets records in one of world’s worst virus surges

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s new daily COVID-19 cases have jumped by more than 14,600 to set a new national record. Health authorities officially reported 14,647 new infections Wednesday. That was some 3,600 more than the previous daily record set four days ago, as the country weathers one of the worst pandemic surges in the world. The surge shows no sign of easing, with the government and health experts predicting it will peak only next week amid a new lockdown. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and in intensive care also rose to new record highs. The pandemic has gained momentum in Portugal since Christmas.