Search called off for boy swept out to sea in California

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has called off its search for a 12-year-old boy who was swept out to sea by a wave at a Northern California beach. KTVU-TV reports that Arunay Pruthi, his father and his 8-year-old brother were sitting on the sand at Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay when a rogue wave hit them and dragged them into the ocean on Monday. The boy’s father and younger brother made it to shore but the 7th grader was dragged beneath the water and out to sea. The Coast Guard called off the search for the boy Tuesday afternoon.