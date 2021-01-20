Struggling French students protest university closures

PARIS (AP) — French university students are protesting on Paris’ Left Bank to demand to be allowed back to class. They also want to call attention to suicides and financial troubles among students cut off from friends, professors and job opportunities amid the pandemic. Carrying a banner reading “We Will Not Be the Sacrificed Generation,” hundreds of university students gathered in the French capital to march on the Education Ministry. Other student protests were planned Wednesday elsewhere in France. The government ordered all universities closed in October to stem resurgent virus infections. It acknowledged last week that lockdown-related mental health problems among young people are also a public health concern.