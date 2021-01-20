Theresa May rebukes Boris Johnson as UK welcomes Biden era

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed the start of a new U.K.-U.S. chapter under incoming U.S. President Joe Biden. But his predecessor, Theresa May, accused Johnson of “abandoning” the U.K.’s moral leadership in the world during the tumultuous Trump era. Writing in the Daily Mail newspaper, May slammed Johnson’s threat last year to breach a legally binding Brexit treaty with the EU, and his decision to cut U.K. foreign aid spending. May said that “to lead we must live up to our values.” Johnson, who has been criticized for being too close to Trump, congratulated Biden on his inauguration, telling the House of Commons that the U.K. and U.S. share priorities on issues such as climate change.