Trump pardons Minnesota man who served time for drug offense

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to a Minnesota man who was convicted of a drug charge in 1992.

John Harold Wall pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He served five years in prison and four years of supervised release.

Wall was one of several drug offenders pardoned by Trump in one of his final acts as president. The pardon was supported by former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and former Minnesota U.S. Attorney Andy Luger.