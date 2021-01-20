Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 52, Ogden 43
ADM, Adel 55, Gilbert 41
Albia 59, Centerville 44
Alburnett 70, Central City 16
Anamosa 55, Bellevue 45
Ankeny Centennial 57, Des Moines, Hoover 49
Ankeny Christian Academy 55, Moravia 45
Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Hudson 61
Atlantic 71, Red Oak 50
Ballard 70, Bondurant Farrar 35
Baxter 62, North Tama, Traer 47
Belle Plaine 62, Iowa Valley, Marengo 55
Boyden-Hull 78, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 51
Calamus-Wheatland 73, Lisbon 72
Camanche 51, Cascade,Western Dubuque 17
Carlisle 76, Perry 13
Carroll 80, North Polk, Alleman 76
Cedar Falls 69, Cedar Rapids Xavier 29
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 67, Wahlert, Dubuque 46
Cedar Rapids, Washington 68, Dubuque, Senior 56
Center Point-Urbana 50, Benton Community 43, OT
Central Decatur, Leon 50, Bedford 37
Central Lee, Donnellson 51, Danville 44
Central Springs 39, North Butler, Greene 37
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 59, Central Elkader 38
Clear Creek-Amana 90, Williamsburg 76
Clinton 54, Bettendorf 49
College View Academy, Neb. 59, Heartland Christian 45
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 71, Sioux City, North 17
Creston 58, Shenandoah 44
Davenport, North 66, Central Clinton, DeWitt 48
Des Moines Christian 77, Pella 71
Diagonal 38, Orient-Macksburg 27
Dike-New Hartford 64, Sumner-Fredericksburg 51
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 82, Des Moines, North 56
Dubuque, Hempstead 74, Linn-Mar, Marion 52
East Mills 66, Essex 11
Easton Valley 95, Cedar Valley Christian School 16
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Clarke, Osceola 48
Epworth, Western Dubuque 61, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 48
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 77, Paton-Churdan 54
GMG, Garwin 68, Collins-Maxwell 49
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, West Hancock, Britt 40
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 78, West Sioux 58
Grand View Christian 69, Knoxville 23
Greene County 50, South Hamilton, Jewell 47
H-L-V, Victor 42, B-G-M 41
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Iowa Falls-Alden 62
Hillcrest Academy 54, Louisa-Muscatine 24
Holy Trinity 63, Van Buren, Keosauqua 29
IKM-Manning 40, Riverside, Oakland 26
Janesville 77, Clarksville 22
Johnston 70, Mason City 23
Kee, Lansing 59, Postville 41
Keota 66, English Valleys, North English 63
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Clarinda 63
Lamoni 65, Moulton-Udell 36
LeMars 53, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41
Lynnville-Sully 63, Colfax-Mingo 52
MVAO-CO-U 49, Lawton-Bronson 47, OT
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 62, East Buchanan, Winthrop 42
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 55, Trinity Christian High School 40
Martensdale-St. Marys 69, East Union, Afton 30
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Tipton 33
Montezuma 78, North Mahaska, New Sharon 63
Monticello 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 41
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 63, Melcher-Dallas 41
Mount Pleasant 57, Oskaloosa 43
Mount Vernon 63, Independence 42
Muscatine 52, Burlington 50
New London 58, Eldon Cardinal 48
Newell-Fonda 106, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 25
Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, Nashua-Plainfield 40
Nodaway Valley 72, Southwest Valley 49
North Linn, Troy Mills 82, Starmont 25
Norwalk 56, Grinnell 38
OA-BCIG 94, Westwood, Sloan 43
Okoboji, Milford 76, MOC-Floyd Valley 69
Osage 79, Saint Ansgar 65
Ottumwa 64, Marshalltown 51
PCM, Monroe 65, Saydel 19
Panorama, Panora 74, Madrid 44
Pekin 49, Wapello 34
Ridge View 65, Siouxland Christian 44
Rock Valley 56, West Lyon, Inwood 49
Roland-Story, Story City 74, Nevada 58
Seymour 51, Twin Cedars, Bussey 48
Sheldon 55, Sibley-Ocheyedan 41
Sidney 75, Griswold 42
Sigourney 73, Tri-County, Thornburg 39
Sioux Center 63, George-Little Rock 48
Sioux City, East 73, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54
Solon 69, Marion 55
South Winneshiek, Calmar 80, MFL-Mar-Mac 49
Southeast Polk 59, Des Moines, Roosevelt 56
Spencer 62, Spirit Lake 59
St. Mary’s, Remsen 83, Akron-Westfield 42
Treynor 81, Audubon 44
Tripoli 66, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, North Fayette Valley 50, OT
Underwood 71, Missouri Valley 39
Urbandale 71, Fort Dodge 39
Valley, West Des Moines 100, Des Moines, Lincoln 65
Vinton-Shellsburg 67, South Tama County, Tama 46
Washington 67, Davis County, Bloomfield 48
Waukee 65, Ankeny 37
Wayne, Corydon 64, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 53
West Burlington 64, Burlington Notre Dame 63
West Delaware, Manchester 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 46
West Fork, Sheffield 53, Northwood-Kensett 49
West Harrison, Mondamin 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 51
Western Christian 72, Estherville Lincoln Central 44
Wilton 51, Regina, Iowa City 37
Winfield-Mount Union 57, Lone Tree 45
Winterset 52, Boone 45
Woodbine 61, Glidden-Ralston 30
Woodbury Central, Moville 74, West Monona 63
Woodward-Granger 76, West Central Valley, Stuart 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Algona vs. Clear Lake, ppd.
Forest City vs. North Union, ppd.
Iowa City High vs. Waterloo, East, ppd.
Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Waterloo, West, ppd.
PAC-LM vs. South Central Calhoun, ppd.
Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd.
Southeast Valley vs. Manson Northwest Webster, ppd.
West Bend-Mallard vs. East Sac County, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 66, Ogden 21
Akron-Westfield 44, St. Mary’s, Remsen 41
Alburnett 45, Central City 28
Ames 77, Des Moines, East 8
Ankeny Centennial 94, Des Moines, Hoover 10
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Hudson 41
Atlantic 64, Red Oak 39
Audubon 42, Treynor 39
Ballard 41, Bondurant Farrar 37
Baxter 57, North Tama, Traer 22
Beckman, Dyersville 60, Maquoketa 50
Belle Plaine 58, Iowa Valley, Marengo 49
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 46, Midland, Wyoming 29
Benton Community 50, Center Point-Urbana 47, OT
Bettendorf 46, Davenport, North 40
Boone 55, Winterset 47
Calamus-Wheatland 53, Lisbon 50
Cascade,Western Dubuque 52, Camanche 33
Cedar Falls 78, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 46, Wahlert, Dubuque 45
Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, Dubuque, Senior 48
Centerville 48, Albia 34
Central Decatur, Leon 43, Bedford 39
Central Elkader 44, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 79, Boyden-Hull 50
Central Springs 40, North Butler, Greene 29
Clarksville 40, Janesville 32
College View Academy, Neb. 35, Heartland Christian 32
Collins-Maxwell 76, GMG, Garwin 21
Creston 57, Shenandoah 18
Davenport, West 48, Burlington 32
Denison-Schleswig 53, Lewis Central 48
Denver 59, Decorah 51
Diagonal 50, Orient-Macksburg 24
Dike-New Hartford 59, Sumner-Fredericksburg 31
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 76, Des Moines, North 36
Easton Valley 57, Cedar Valley Christian School 9
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65, Clarke, Osceola 29
Eldon Cardinal 35, New London 23
Epworth, Western Dubuque 61, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 52
Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Western Christian 25
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64, Paton-Churdan 47
Fort Dodge 60, Urbandale 52
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, West Hancock, Britt 43
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58, West Sioux 44
Gilbert 62, ADM, Adel 42
Glenwood 70, Indianola 57
Glidden-Ralston 58, Woodbine 45
Grand View Christian 50, Newton 48
H-L-V, Victor 61, B-G-M 55
Iowa City High 79, Waterloo, East 42
Iowa City West 60, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 45
Iowa Falls-Alden 50, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45
Johnston 75, Mason City 42
Keokuk 56, Davis County, Bloomfield 30
Kingsley-Pierson 68, River Valley, Correctionville 28
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56, Clarinda 29
Lawton-Bronson 48, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 24
Lenox 46, Mount Ayr 35
Linn-Mar, Marion 64, Dubuque, Hempstead 45
Lynnville-Sully 55, Colfax-Mingo 42
MFL-Mar-Mac 46, South Winneshiek, Calmar 15
MOC-Floyd Valley 41, Okoboji, Milford 34
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, East Buchanan, Winthrop 23
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 55, Trinity Christian High School 17
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 38, Tipton 33
Montezuma 55, North Mahaska, New Sharon 40
Monticello 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 37
Moravia 54, Ankeny Christian Academy 17
Moulton-Udell 65, Lamoni 36
Mount Vernon 45, Independence 33
Newell-Fonda 86, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 45
Nodaway Valley 79, Southwest Valley 42
North Fayette Valley 55, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44
North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Starmont 16
North Polk, Alleman 65, Carroll 53
Osage 50, Saint Ansgar 49
Ottumwa 54, Marshalltown 20
PCM, Monroe 55, Saydel 22
Panorama, Panora 72, Madrid 40
Pella 48, Des Moines Christian 46
Postville 72, Kee, Lansing 40
Ridge View 70, Siouxland Christian 46
Roland-Story, Story City 51, Nevada 34
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, LeMars 35
Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sheldon 47
Sidney 57, Griswold 33
Sigourney 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 17
Sioux Center 58, George-Little Rock 51
Sioux City, East 43, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 40
Solon 69, Marion 55
South Hamilton, Jewell 47, Greene County 20
Southeast Polk 70, Des Moines, Roosevelt 49
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 55, Wayne, Corydon 51
Spencer 44, Spirit Lake 32
Stanton 62, Essex 34
Twin Cedars, Bussey 42, Seymour 40
Underwood 57, Missouri Valley 16
Unity Christian 69, Hinton 40
Valley, West Des Moines 83, Des Moines, Lincoln 4
Van Buren, Keosauqua 51, Holy Trinity 41
Vinton-Shellsburg 70, South Tama County, Tama 18
Wapello 44, Pekin 39
Waterloo, West 73, Iowa City Liberty High School 47
Waverly-Shell Rock 90, Oelwein 13
West Fork, Sheffield 59, Northwood-Kensett 27
West Lyon, Inwood 63, Rock Valley 43
Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 40
Williamsburg 63, Clear Creek-Amana 58, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Algona vs. Clear Lake, ppd.
Bishop Garrigan vs. Lake Mills, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Emmetsburg vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids, ppd.
Forest City vs. North Union, ppd.
Mediapolis vs. Highland, Riverside, ppd.
PAC-LM vs. South Central Calhoun, ppd.
Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Southeast Valley vs. Manson Northwest Webster, ppd.
West Bend-Mallard vs. East Sac County, ppd.
Winfield-Mount Union vs. Lone Tree, ppd.
___
