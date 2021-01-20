UN: 43 Europe-bound migrants drown in shipwreck off Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N.’s migration agency says a “tragic” shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea off of Libya’s coast has killed at least 43 migrants bound for Europe. The International Organization for Migration said Wednesday the shipwreck that took place a day earlier was the first maritime disaster in 2021 involving migrants seeking better lives in Europe. The IOM said coastal security in Libya’s western town of Zuwara rescued 10 migrants and brought them to shore. It said the dead were all men from Western African nations, according to survivors.