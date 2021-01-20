Who’s in charge: Career staffers move to acting Cabinet head

The Biden and Trump administrations swapped out senior leadership of the federal government in a ritualized end to a historically rough presidential election. President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday puts acting heads in charge of federal agencies pending Senate approval of his permanent picks for the jobs. Outgoing President Donald Trump made some changes in the order of succession for agencies, tweaking which career employees become acting heads after his political appointees leave. Stanford Law School professor Anne Joseph O’Connell says federal law on vacancies will allow Biden wide choice in picking acting officials pending Senate confirmation of his permanent nominees.