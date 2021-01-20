Zimbabwe’s foreign minister dies of COVID-19 amid resurgence

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo, who gained prominence in 2017 as the military general who announced the coup against then-president Robert Mugabe on television, has died from COVID-19, the government announced Wednesday. He was 61. Moyo, previously little known to the public, became the face of the coup when he announced that the military had placed Mugabe under house arrest as the military’s armored vehicles rolled into the capital, Harare. The coup ended Mugabe’s 37-year rule in Zimbabwe and he later died in Sept. 2019. Moyo was appointed foreign affairs minister after President Emerson Mnangagwa took power with military backing.