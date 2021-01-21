AKA sorority members celebrate Kamala Harris inauguration

CHICAGO (AP) — Many had to cancel their trips to Washington, D.C., where they had hoped to watch the vice president’s inauguration in person. But the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the historically Black sorority of which Kamala Harris is a member, celebrated the historic moment anyhow in their living rooms or on Zoom calls. Many of them wore pink and green, the sorority’s colors. Or they wore pearls, which have become a signature Harris accessory. She wore pearls when she graduated from Howard University, was sworn into Congress, and was sworn in as the first woman, first Black and South Asian person, and first AKA member to serve as vice president.