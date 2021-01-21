Biden administration kicks off aggressive agenda

(NBC News) -- The Biden administration is kicking off an aggressive agenda on its first full day.

Ten new executive orders on COVID-19 will be signed, part of a national strategy to expand emergency relief, vaccinations, testing, reopen schools and address inequities.

President Biden promised at Wednesday night's inaugural celebration to "meet the moment," saying he will immediately tackle "the pandemic, economic crisis, racial injustice, the climate crisis, and threats to our very democracy."

Biden signed more than a dozen executive orders shortly after being sworn in. They end the Muslim travel ban, temporarily halt border wall construction, mandate the use of masks on federal property, and rejoin the Paris Climate Accords and World Health Organization.

More orders are coming that will focus on helping businesses reopen and reversing the ban on transgender persons in the military.

