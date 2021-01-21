Blustery today; snow likely for the weekend

Mild temps, raw winds today

A mild air mass is lingering in the region today ahead of a cold front that is poised to swing through the area later in the day, bringing snow showers and gusty winds to the Upper Mississippi Valley. We'll have plenty of sunshine throughout the morning before cloud cover thickens in the afternoon with snow showers developing. While those showers may reduce visibility levels in the area at times, only a trace of snowfall is expected. High temperatures today will be in the lower 30s with wind chill values in the teens and lower 20s.