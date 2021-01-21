Chicago family law attorney charged with more sex crimes

CHICAGO (AP) — A prominent Chicago family law attorney who was charged last summer with sexually assaulting a colleague has been charged with doing the same thing to two other women. Prosecutors outlined the new charges of sexual assault, aggravated sex assault and criminal sexual abuse against 61-year-old David Pasulka during a court hearing Wednesday. The judge set his new bail amount at $100,000, which he apparently paid. Calls to his office Thursday weren’t immediately returned. The new charges pertain to a paralegal who worked at Pasulka’s firm and a client who alleges that he told her if she didn’t have sex with him, she’d lose custody of her children.