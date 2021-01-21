Democrats formalize Jaime Harrison as national party chair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democratic National Committee has formally elected Jaime Harrison of South Carolina as chair, signifying an early alignment between President Joe Biden and state party leaders around the country. The party’s post-inauguration meeting Thursday took place virtually, reflecting continued concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The former chair of South Carolina’s Democrats has proved his mettle as a fundraising powerhouse in his 2020 challenge to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. And Harrison already has been anointed by Biden, a continuance of the tradition of sitting presidents choosing their own party’s chair.