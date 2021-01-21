Dog spends days outside Turkish hospital waiting for owner

ISTANBUL (AP) — A devoted dog has spent days waiting outside a hospital in northern Turkey where his sick owner was receiving treatment. The pet, Boncuk (Bon-DJUK), which means bead, followed the ambulance that transported her owner, Cemal Senturk, to hospital in the Black Sea city of Trabzon on Jan. 14 and then made daily visits to the facility, according to the private news agency DHA. Senturk’s daughter said she would take Boncuk home but the dog would repeatedly run off and return to the hospital. The two were reunited on Wednesday when Senturk was allowed outside for a brief visit. He has since been discharged.