Hollywood on the Potomac: A-list turns out for Biden-Harris

Stars ranging from Lady Gaga to Bruce Springsteen have capped a star-studded inauguration for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. A day of celebration for the new administration ended late Wednesday night with Katy Perry belting out “Firework” on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as pyrotechnics lit up the night sky around Washington. Hours earlier, Gaga belted out the national anthem in a very Gaga way with flamboyance, fashion and passion. She was followed by Jennifer Lopez, dressed all in white, who threw a line of Spanish into her medley of “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful,” and Garth Brooks, who hugged former presidents after performing “Amazing Grace.”