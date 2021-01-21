Islanders deal Devils first loss in regulation, 4-1

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored twice, Mathew Barzal had a goal and two assists and Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves as the New York Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1. Varlamov has all three Islanders’ wins, allowing only one goal. That came early in the second period by forward Nathan Bastian, who ended Varlamov’s season-opening shutout streak at 142 minutes and 10 seconds, the eighth-longest in NHL history to begin a season.