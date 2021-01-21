Jerry Burns hires “Making a Murderer” lawyer, appealing Michelle Martinko murder conviction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — The man who was convicted of murdering 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in Cedar Rapids more than 40 years ago has hired a new legal team to appeal his conviction.

The Iowa Attorney Generals office confirms Jerry Burns has retained the services of Kathleen T. Zellner & Associates, a Chicago-based law firm. Zellner is most notably famous for representing Steven Avery, one of the subjects in the popular Netflix true crime documentary series “Making a Murderer”. According to the firm’s website, in 23 years, Zellner “has righted more wrongful prosecutions than any private attorney in America.”

The AG’s office says Burns has appealed, but no brief has been filed yet. That brief is due by February 16.

Burns was found guilty of first-degree murder in February 2020 for killing Martinko. She was a senior at Kennedy High School when she was found stabbed to death insider her car near Westdale Mall on December 19, 1979.

The case remained unsolved for nearly 40 years until advances in DNA technology linked Burns to the scene of the murder. Police charged and arrested him exactly 39 years later on December 19, 2018.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in August 2020. Burns’ lawyers previously filed a motion for a new trial in June, citing a violation of the 4th and 14th Amendments. That motion was denied on the day of his sentencing.

Court documents show Burns’ attorney during his trial, Leon Spies, withdrew as counsel in November. In addition to Zellner and another attorney with the firm, Nicholas Curran, Burns has also retained the services of Elizabeth Araguás and Frank Nidey of Nidey Erdahl Meier & Araguás, PLC based out of Cedar Rapids. The firm also has offices in Muscatine and Marengo.