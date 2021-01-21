Mutual aid networks find roots in communities of color

As Americans face the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, mutual aid networks have sprouted across the country. Mutual aid refers to solidarity-based support networks many Americans are using to stay afloat during the pandemic. Constellations of mutual aid societies have appeared across the country to offer meals, rent funds, masks and more. But mutual aid organizers and scholars say few are aware of the deep roots of mutual aid in communities of color, where such networks have been built out of necessity for generations.