New Iowa rep asks US House to dismiss contest in 6-vote race

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa is asking the U.S. House to dismiss an election contest filed by her Democratic challenger that argues the six-vote race was wrongly decided. Miller-Meeks argues in a legal motion that the Democratic-controlled chamber should not consider Rita Hart’s appeal because Hart did not contest the outcome under Iowa law. An attorney for Miller-Meeks says that Hart “should have raised her claims before a neutral panel of Iowa judges rather than before a political process controlled by her own party.” Hart claims that she has identified 22 votes that were wrongly excluded and would change the outcome if counted.