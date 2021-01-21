Ontario leader blames Pfizer for COVID-9 vaccine delays

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Canada’s most populous province says he isn’t buying the excuse from Pfizer about why Pfizer deferred all its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Canada next week. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it unacceptable that other countries are getting the doses and Canada is not. Pfizer announced a temporary reduction in deliveries last Friday so it could upscale its Puurs, Belgium plant, which supplies all shots delivered outside the United States. Ford says that’s “crap” and says Pfizer is messing up.