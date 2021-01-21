Police: Illinois girl, 3, fell from window, died from cold

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old Illinois girl died after she apparently fell from a window on a frigid night and couldn’t get back inside her family’s home in the Quad Cities area. Rock Island police said Charlotte Handelman appears to have fallen out of a second-floor window at her family’s Rock Island home between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, when she was found outside. The (Moline) Dispatch/The Rock Island Argus reports she was pronounced dead at a hospital and preliminary autopsy findings show she died from hypothermia. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the girl’s death was “absolutely tragic.”