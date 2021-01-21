Sepp Blatter spent a week in an induced coma, daughter says

GENEVA (AP) — Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter spent a week in an induced coma after having heart surgery in December. His family has revealed details of his health scare for the first time. The 84-year-old Blatter was well enough only this week to be moved out of intensive care at the hospital in Switzerland. His daughter says doctors are satisfied with his progress “but there’s still a long way to go.” Blatter also tested positive for COVID-19 late last year. Corinne Blatter Andenmatten says her father has not been told that FIFA filed a further criminal complaint against him last month.